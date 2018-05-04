How you can take years off your look

Mother's Day is just over a week away and many of our personal attributes are inherited from our moms. It could be your eyes, your hair, and how quickly we show signs of aging. But, you can take years off your look in just minutes. Tia Leslie, a Lifestyle Consultant with our friends at Plexaderm, was here in the studio today to tell us more.

If you have any physical signs of aging such as bags under your eyes or crows feet, Plexaderm can drastically reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Plexaderm is a product you can use at home, and takes under 10 minutes. To use Plexaderm, all you have to do is get up in the morning and apply it to clean, dry skin.

Plexaderm is made by taking shale rock and extracting the nutrients and minerals from it. The minerals are infused into the Plexaderm cream, so when you apply it to your face, it pulls up the moisture from your skin and tightens simultaneously to give your face a smooth appearance.

Plexaderm has a great offer for our Live in the D viewers. If you mention the segment, you will get 50% off the regular retail price and free shipping.

For more information visit the website http://plexaderm.com or call 800-444-4173.