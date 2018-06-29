The hot looks that will keep you cool this summer

We are in for a hot weekend and one of the best ways to cool off is with a pair of shorts. Not sure how to style your shorts? Local 4's Style Editor, Jon Jordan joined us in studio to share all the fun ways people can wear shorts, whether that is for a night out, afternoon shopping or to the office at work.

The first model had on white shorts that were baggy or did not fit her figure the best. Something as simple as changing the size and fit of the shorts will make a difference. Jordan was able to keep the model in the white shorts by making sure the shorts hugged her figure better. They are white jeans shorts with stretch in them. Adding a pop of color and design on top compliments the entire outfit.

Finding the right length of shorts to wear can be tricky. If the shorts are short then consider them being a loose-fitting short . On the second model Jordan paired a loose neutral-colored short with a white lace off the shoulder blouse.

Lastly, It is okay to wear shorts to the office as long as it is the right pair of shorts. The last model had on a pair of black shorts that came just above the knee to keep it appropriate for work. They were paired with a gingham blouse and a floral print blazer for a sophisticated and stylish for the office look.

All of these pieces featured are from Macy's.