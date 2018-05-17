This is what Ice Cube has planned in Detroit this summer

He's a producer, actor, and music legend and now Ice Cube is bringing something to Detroit this summer that has fans excited.

He joined us live all the way from Los Angeles along side NBA star Kenyon Martin who will be part of the Big3 basketball season this year.

Big3 is a three on three game with some of the biggest names in basketball. This is the second season of the Big3. Fans fell in love with the first season and the demand brought it back for a second year.

Ice Cube shared his excitement saying "Detroit is like my second home, I love Detroit, Detroit got so much love for me." The Big3 is coming to Detroit this summer, July 13th, with some big names including Kenyon Martin, Chauncey Billups, Nate Robinson and many more Detroit favorites.

For tickets just head over to the Big3 website.