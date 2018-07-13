Ice Cube brings the BIG3 to the D

Produce, rapper, actor, comedian; is there anything thing Ice Cube doesn't do? The Music Legend is also the founder of the BIG3,which is a 3-on-3 basketball league. Ice Cube, BIG3 sideline reporter, actor and comedian Michael Rapaport, and the one and only Detroit Bad Boy himself Rick Mahorn joined us live in studio to talk to us about the BIG3 game.

The 3-on-3 basketball game is half court only. The games winner is chosen by the first team to get to 50 points. It consists of 2 point shots, 3 point shots and also 4 point circles,. 4 point circles are when a player is touching the circle, which is 30 feet away from the basket. The fast pace fun game

We asked Rapaport what he likes most about the BIG3 and he said, "I like the BIG3! When I got asked to be part of it last year, I was like where and when. Its been so much fun to see from the first week, to where we are now, the games are ultra competitive. The fans love it, the players love it, the people love it and the rating are great."

Mahorn said he likes the energy and the intensity the game brings with the diversity of players. "It's half court, so the intensity is better"

Many of the players participate in programs during the season of the BIG3. Cube said, "We have players like Rickey Davis who are out in the community right now feeding the homeless. Junkyard Dog, who is one of our players is doing the Young 3, which is just encouraging youngsters 7-14 to get outside to play some basketball, get off the video game for a minute, get off social media and actually play for real."

The BIG3 is all about doing good and taking that same energy they put out on the court into the community.

Ice Cube said what he loves most about being here in Detroit is the people. "The people are real and have always welcomed me, almost like a family member."

Ice Cube will be back to Detroit at the Fox Theater with the Takeover tour, which will feature himself, Too Short, Juvenile, and Spice 1. The tour is Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 8pm.