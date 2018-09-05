If you love books, you'll want to head to Ann Arbor this weekend

This Sunday there is an event the entire family can enjoy in a historic part of Ann Arbor, it's the Kerrytown Bookfest. Meredith Bruckner, the community news producer of allaboutannarbor.com, along with Lynn Pellerito Richl, the president of the event, and Amos Kennedy Junior, owner of Kennedy Prints - A Letterpress Printery joined Tati Amare on the set of Live in the D to discuss the event.

Kerrytown is the African American historic business district. "What really blossomed from that was just an area with some of the oldest businesses in town, and I say it really fosters creativity and collaborating," explained Bruckner, which makes it a great setting for the Kerrytown Bookfest.

This is the 16th year for the Kerrytown Bookfest, which originally started by Hollander's in Kerrytown. The event will include panels and a children's tent as well as several exhibitors. The exhibitors are all book related and include artists, authors, letter press demonstrations and more. Kennedy then showed an example of what one of the letter press demonstrations would look like.

If you are interested in visiting this event, please visit allaboutannarbor.com for more information.

