Hit TV show "In Search Of" answers to mysteries is back!

You might remember in 1977 a show premiering on TV that went in search of answers to mysterious phenomena in the world. The show was originally hosted by Rod Sterling and later by Leonard Nimoy. The show captivated audiences for five years as they spoke with scientists, investigators and people directly connected to the unexplainable.

Now the show is making a return to the history channel. Zachary Quinto, the new host and executive producer of the show, joined us live all the way from New York.

"Live In The D" host Jason Carr asked Quinto how much the show pays homage to the original series. He said, "We certainly pay homage to a handful of episodes the we call the blue ship episodes like; Aliens, Monsters of the Deep, and The Lost City of Atlantis. He goes on to say that he was interested in moving the show in a new direction ."The ways in which we've evolved in our understanding in science and technology over the last 40 years. Episodes like Artificial Intelligence, Mind Control, Life After Death; these are ways in which we've benefited from a lot of advanced knowledge in the last 40 years and certainly in the technological access that we have to some of these topics, so it's a balance."

Quinto says it was important for him to to be able to have his own perspective of the show and the experience of the show. It was important for him to be part of conducting the interviews and travel. By doing this, he said he is able to bring the audience with him, and with a new perspective of the show he gets to figure things out right along with the audience as they figure things out all while still honoring the original series.

"In Search Of" premieres Friday, July 20th on the History Channel at 10pm.