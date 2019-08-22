She's helping songbirds spread their wings in Hazel Park

Across Michigan, we see a lot of wildlife during the summer months. Including more birds of all shapes and sizes. However, sometimes you may come across one that is injured but you don't know how to help. There is a place in the D that knows just want to do. It's called Wild Wing Bird Rehab and it's in Hazel Park.

Owner Marg Sapp has been helping sick or injured birds for years. She began her mission to help songbirds while assisting another aviary organization in the Flint area. She branched out to create her own organization and now assists dozens of birds that need medicines, wing or leg mending and overall health care.

Check out the video above to see how she does it.