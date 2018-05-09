Innovative new ways to give your body nutrients

Vitamins and minerals are important, but sometimes taking the pills can be inconvenient, or difficult to digest. Fitness expert Jody Trierweiler was here today with some innovative solutions.

Sometimes we can forget to take traditional vitamin pills, or they can be loaded with sugar. Well, Jody shared with us her solutions to this problem. Dr. Patchwells are topical patches loaded with herbs, minerals and vitamins and come in nine different types including joint and ease, beauty, better sleep and more. You put the patch on and it slow releases over an eight hour period. The absorption is far superior to taking other pills.

Drinkfinity is a solution for people who would like to drink more water or who drink diet sodas. You simply put the mineral filled drink pods in the reusable vessel filled with water. The pods come in 12 different amazing flavors so you are sure to find one that benefits your health needs. Once you are done using the pods they provide a bag for you to put the used pods in. Send your empty pods back and they will recycle them for you. If you buy the pods in bulk the price drops to less than a dollar a pod!

