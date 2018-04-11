Got questions about the Instant Pot?

Many people have jumped on the trend of the Instant Pot, but some still have questions on how to even get started with their new kitchen gadget. That includes our co-worker Jamie Kaye Walters who joined us in studio to talk about her troubles with her new electric pressure cooker. Live In The D Executive Producer Jay Kuhlman also came in studio to give her some advice.
He's not an Instant Pot expert, but Jay has been cooking with the Instant Pot for a while. To get started, Jay suggests you do the "Water Test" that is explained in the instructions. This helps make sure your Instant Pot seals correctly.
Also, follow a recipe the first few times you use the Instant Pot. There are a ton of different ways this gadget can be used, and if you don't know what you're doing, you can easily make a mess of your meal.
Jay also says you should allow for more time than just the cook time on the recipe. The Instant Pot has to come to pressure first and then cook. The time it takes to come to pressure adds to the overall cooking time.
Jamie explained that her biggest fear with the Instant Pot is releasing the steam, but Jay had a great hack. He uses a 1 1/2 inch elbow pvc pipe to release the pressure. This also directs the steam out into the room instead of straight in the air and all over your cupboards.
To cook the beef brisket recipe we made in studio, check out the recipe below from the Girl and The Kitchen:
Ingredients
- 4 pound brisket
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- 1 large onion chopped roughly
- 3 large carrots chopped roughly
- 6 cloves of garlic roughly chopped
- 2 sprigs of rosemary
- 1 cup of red wine
- 1.5 cups chicken or beef broth
- 1 heaping tbsp of chicken base
- salt and pepper to season
- vegetable avocado or coconut oil to sear the meat
Instructions
- Dry the meat with a paper towel and season well with course salt and freshly crushed black pepper.
- Turn the the Instant Pot to the "saute" setting. Add in oil and wait until the display reads "hot".
- Sear the brisket well on each side, about 7 minutes per side.
- Remove the brisket and add in the onions, carrots, and tomato paste. Use the tomato paste to scrub up all the brown bits from the bottom of the pot. Allow to saute for 5 minutes.
- Add in the red wine, chicken or beef broth chicken base, garlic and rosemary. Scrub the bottom making sure to get all the browned up bits (this is called deglazing).
- Add the brisket back into the pot and place some of the vegetables on top.
- Press the "keep warm/cancel"button to reset the Instapot.
- Press "meat/stew" and set the timer for 50 minutes.
- Once the timer goes off, allow it to lose pressure naturally. If you do a quick release on a large and tough piece of meat like this brisket you risk toughening the meat up. Allow to rest while tented with a foil.
- Once the machine has released its pressure, remove the brisket and switch the mode back to "sauce".
- Allow the sauce to reduce for 10-15 minutes and use either a blender or an immersion blender to puree the sauce.
- Slice the brisket and serve.