Got questions about the Instant Pot?

Many people have jumped on the trend of the Instant Pot, but some still have questions on how to even get started with their new kitchen gadget. That includes our co-worker Jamie Kaye Walters who joined us in studio to talk about her troubles with her new electric pressure cooker. Live In The D Executive Producer Jay Kuhlman also came in studio to give her some advice.

He's not an Instant Pot expert, but Jay has been cooking with the Instant Pot for a while. To get started, Jay suggests you do the "Water Test" that is explained in the instructions. This helps make sure your Instant Pot seals correctly.

Also, follow a recipe the first few times you use the Instant Pot. There are a ton of different ways this gadget can be used, and if you don't know what you're doing, you can easily make a mess of your meal.

Jay also says you should allow for more time than just the cook time on the recipe. The Instant Pot has to come to pressure first and then cook. The time it takes to come to pressure adds to the overall cooking time.

Jamie explained that her biggest fear with the Instant Pot is releasing the steam, but Jay had a great hack. He uses a 1 1/2 inch elbow pvc pipe to release the pressure. This also directs the steam out into the room instead of straight in the air and all over your cupboards.

To cook the beef brisket recipe we made in studio, check out the recipe below from the Girl and The Kitchen:

Ingredients

4 pound brisket

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 large onion chopped roughly

3 large carrots chopped roughly

6 cloves of garlic roughly chopped

2 sprigs of rosemary

1 cup of red wine

1.5 cups chicken or beef broth

1 heaping tbsp of chicken base

salt and pepper to season

vegetable avocado or coconut oil to sear the meat

Instructions