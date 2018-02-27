What Happens When You Drive Hungover?

We all know the dangers of drunk driving, but what about driving hungover? Nolan Katerberg and Sarah Ellliott with our friends at Ford Driving Skills For Life joined us to find out.

Nolan says a hangover is a bad mixture of symptoms that are all bad for driving. Being tired and dizzy are normal symptoms of a hangover and that is a bad combination when you're trying to operate a vehicle.

They have what they call "The Hangover Suit" which simulates having a hangover. Ford Driving Skills For Life is all about giving teenagers experience beyond what they learn in drivers education and they let teens put on "The Hangover Suit" to see what it's like. The suit is weighted, and goggles increase sensitivity to light, while headsets provide sounds that create a throbbing sensation.

A lot of people think after they have had a good nights sleep all of the effects of alcohol are gone but that is not true. Even driving hungover can be very dangerous.

For more information on Ford Driving Skills For Life and resources to help young drivers be safe visit http://drivingskillsforlife.com