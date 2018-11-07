Is hidden dirt lurking in your home?

The daylight hours are shorter and that means people will be spending more time indoors. But is your home clean so you can enjoy the time inside in comfort? Our friend Kathy Keiper, the founder and owner of Centurion Services, joined us in the studio and described where dirt may be hiding in your home.

Centurion Services provides carpet, upholstery, tile and grout cleaning, plus leather care and repair. Keiper brought in some examples of items in your home that you should consider. First we talked about the dirt. Keiper said that 90 percent of the dirt in your carpet is soil brought in on shoes and pets from the outdoors, so it's really important you vacuum. And it's important to get carpet deep cleaned twice a year.

If you have a tile floor, pay attention to the pores in the tile. The pores hold a lot of dirt, and when you spot clean it, the most you do is move the dirt around. When it comes to upholstery you might be making yourself sicker than you need to be because everyone uses the same furniture and throw pillows in your home, including kids and pets.

