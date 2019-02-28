Is it OK for a cat to eat dog food? Here's what the Michigan Humane Society Vet advises

We're all for pets at Live in the D and once a month we ask our friends at the Michigan Humane Society to come on the show and answer some of our viewers' questions about their pets. Joining host Tati Amare in the studio today was Dr. Kelley Meyers to answer your questions.

Q. Tanja has a 4-month-old Balinese kitten named Oliver who keeps trying to eat the dog's food, is that OK?

A. It's really not OK. A piece or two won't do any harm, but if the cat eats the dog food, they won't eat their own food. This is a problem because cats are carnivores whereas dogs are omnivores. Cats need more protein in their food, and they need the amino acid called taurine, which is not in dog food.

Q. Thomas says his dog seems to have some kind of allergy and loves to bite her feet. Do you think an Epsom salts bath will help?

A. Epsom salts, which is actually not salt but magnesium and sulfate, is a good thing to use for soaking feet, and will help draw out any infections; however, this pet could be licking their feet for other reasons and you should get that checked out with a vet.

Q. Jay has a 3-year-old cat named Cody who has developed bare spots on all four of his legs. Is this an allergic reaction?

A. It could be an allergy, but it also could be fleas. Cats are really good groomers, so they may ingest the fleas before you spot them. You will want to make sure that all the pets in the house are on some kind of flea prevention for at least three months, and if the hair does not grow back then you need to see a vet because it could be allergies, an infection or even stress.

February is Pet Dental Health Month and so make sure your pet has a nice, healthy mouth because it will help them live longer. Meyers shared that 80% of dogs and 70% of cats will have dental disease by age 3, including things like bad breath, and brown or grey teeth. To help prevent dental diseases, brush your dog's teeth after every meal, and try a good dental treat. Make sure to have a regular dental check-up with your veterinarian.

The Michigan Humane society has veterinary clinic services at their Westland, Rochester Hills, and Detroit locations. For more information about the services Michigan Humane Society offers, visit their website at http://michiganhumane.org.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.