Even your pet can be trained

How well is your pet trained? January is "train your dog month" but it's possible to train all kinds of pets. Anna Chrisman, with the Michigan Humane Society, joined Tati and Jason to explain how you can train any pet.

Today she brought in a cutie named Cheekey, a small, blind, one-year-old dog in need of a home. Despite the fact that she can't see, Cheeky is still able to be trained. Chrisman says you should think of training as a bonding experience with your pet rather than a chore. For new pets, training really teaches the pet the rules of the home to make for a smoother transition.

For Cheekey and other blind dogs, you just need to take their handicap into consideration when building a routine. Since Cheekey can't rely on her sight, if you want to change around your living room layout, do it in stages so she can learn the new layout. Consistency is also key, putting the food bowls out in the same place at the time will help her learn where to go.

For more information on Cheekey and other pets looking for a forever home, visit the Michigan Humane Society's website at michiganhumane.org.

