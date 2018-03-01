It's A Happening Weekend In Detroit and Ann Arbor!

There's a lot going on this weekend and Rich Rice, founder of the event planning company Detroit By Design joined us to talk about it.

The Emerald Theater in Mt. Clemens is hosting "The Prince Experience" staring Gabriel Sanchez, an amazing purple experience with music as a tribute to Prince. The show is $19 and it's Friday night March 2nd.

If you're a fan of "The Dude", Shakespeare in the Park is hosting a fundraising event a Emagine in Royal Oak. They are showing The Big Lebowski for the 20th anniversary of the movie and hosting free bowling and much more for $35. All of the money raised supports Shakespeare in the Park. The event is March 3rd at 6PM.

Our friends at The Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe in Grosse Pointe have a big weekend this weekend as well. They are celebrating early jazz and big bands of the 1930's with RJ Spanger's Planet D Nonet and filling up the Dirty Dog stage. The event is free Thursday, March 1st and just 15 dollars March 2nd and 3rd. For more information Visit http://dirtydogjazz.com

If you're a Harry Potter fan you may want to head on downtown to Ann Arbor. That's where the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra is playing the music from the films both Saturday and Sunday at the Michigan Theater. The show Saturday is at 8pm with a cocktail reception beforehand. The show on Sunday is at 4pm with events for kids beforehand.

To see more about what's happening in and around Ann Arbor check out the All About Ann Arbor page made possible by our friends at Wallside Windows and Concordia University.

You can always check out what's happening around the D by going to the live guide here at http://clickondetroit.com/liveguide