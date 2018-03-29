It's A Rockin' Weekend In The D

The Tigers are back at Comerica Park this weekend, but that's not the only thing happening around the D. Rich Rice, founder of the event planning company Detroit By Design, joins us weekly to talk about What's Happening Around the D.

Pat Benatar is ready to hit you with her best shot at the MGM Grand Casino. She's with her husband and guitarist Neil Giraldo, but their love is no battlefield. If you think "We Belong" at this concert it's Saturday night March 31st. Tickets start at $49.

It's also a big weekend over at our friends The Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe in Grosse Pointe. Jeff Canady is playing all weekend. He began playing drums at the age of four and has made his life dropping a beat! There is no cover to see him Thursday March 29th. It's $15 cover Friday and Saturday. For more information visit DirtyDogJazz.com

In Wayne County tomorrow, hundreds of kids will be out for an annual event called the Marshmallow Drop. Marshmallows are dropped from a helicopter and kids gather the marshmallows and turn them in for a treat. It's free and open to the public and there are two locations the event is taking place: 9am at Elizabeth Park in Trenton and 11am at Nankin Mills Park in Westland.

Egg hunts will be happening all around the D this weekend and there's a big one in Ann Arbor. It's the Eggstravaganza egg hunt at Lillie Park on Platt Road in Ann Arbor. It's free and open to the public and has all kinds of fun spring events including pictures with the Easter bunny and an egg hunt. It takes place Saturday, March 31st at 11am.