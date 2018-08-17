It's all about the bread with the Drunken Rooster Food Truck

We had some fun and surprised Jason Carr with his favorite bread Artesano thanks to Sara Lee brands. Hassan Musselmani, the owner and chef with the Drunken Rooster food truck, joined us in the studio this morning and he created amazing dishes with Sara Lee Artesano bread.

Musselmani says that he loves to cook with Artesano bread because it's thicker and it holds up with the ingredients. He says you can make specialty grilled cheese and it doesn't fall apart. In the studio, we cooked up some fried green tomato and Chipotle chicken grilled cheese.

You can find the Drunken Rooster food truck all over the Metro Detroit area, but you can find them this weekend August 17 through the 19 at Motor City Muscle. They also do a brunch every Sunday in the Beer Garden in West Village.