Create your own chunky blanket in Woodhaven

The holidays are around the corner, and so are the potential headaches that come with shopping for your loved ones. However, there is a way to get around all the hustle and bustle, and still have a cool, unique gift to give. Instead of falling into the crazy abyss of mall and online shopping, you can create a gift that will have everyone who doesn't get it simply tied up in knots with envy.

It's a fun, how-to class hosted at the A/R Workshop in Woodhaven where you make a pretty, cozy blanket in just a couple of hours. AR Workshop franchise owners Jill Griffor and Lana Zajak decided to host the classes after taking a lesson from the company's owners. For just $85, you get yarn to make the blanket, which is a soft chenille blend, and then the ladies teach you how to create one.

Their are a few classes that still have openings in December and more classes will be added in January. You can even bring your own drinks while you create your blanket.