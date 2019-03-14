It's St. Patrick's Day family fun and you're invited

This Sunday is St. Patrick's Day, but the whole family can celebrate a day early at Beacon Park. Jason Carr talked with the owner of one of the food trucks that will be in attendance, and Brian Nuno, from DTE, to learn more about what's planned.

"We're transforming Beacon Park into a St. Patrick's Day party," said Nuno. "It's kind of two events in one. We have a family fun St. Patrick's Day with a lot of dancing and music that's free. That's from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., so bring the family down. Then, starting at 5 p.m., it transforms into an adult party, Irish pub style party, so come on out."

One of the food trucks that will be selling Irish inspired items is D Motown Deli. Owner Angel Preni said they will be featuring Reubens, corned beef egg rolls, and something called a "Humdinger." "It's coleslaw, Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, corned beef and it's served on an onion roll," said Preni.

Beacon Park is located in downtown Detroit near the corner of Grand River Avevue and Cass Avevue.