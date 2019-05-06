It's the first day of giveaways for our Mother's Day contest!

Mother's Day is this Sunday and we want to make it extra special for the moms in our community with a week full of spectacular prizes! Each day we will reveal a new prize and they will stack up on top of each other! Today is the first day and we are kicking it off with a shopping spree from our friend's at The Village of Rochester Hills. We are giving away $175 worth of gift cards. Kara Engblom with The Village of Rochester Hills, joined hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr to tell more about it.

The Village of Rochester Hills is a unique, outdoor shopping experience. It is beautiful with its streets lined with flowers this time of year, and there are plenty of stores so there is something for everyone. One of the gift cards you can win is a $100 gift card to anywhere at the Village Of Rochester Hills. There's also a $50 to the Woodhouse Day Spa, where you can pamper mom with a luxurious spa day. A $25 gift card to the new Barnes and Noble store is also included. If you get hungry after all that shopping, there are plenty of restaurants to fill you up!

The Village of Rochester Hills is located on Adams Rd., near Walton Blvd. in Rochester Hills. For more information visit their website villageofrochesterhills.com.

This article is sponsored by The Village of Rochester Hills.

