Jam out and smile with Pat Smillie this weekend

Get ready to smile wide when jamming out with this band. Pat Smillie and his band joined hosts, Jason Carr and Tati Amare for Music Monday. This Detroit Music Award nominee, brings the perfect blend of rock, soul, and Motown.

On Sunday, October 12th, Pat Smillie is having a CD release party at The Token Lounge in Westland. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Watch the video above to see Pat Smillie and his band perform a song from his album "Lonesome for a Long Time".

