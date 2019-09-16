Jam out with this funky band in Birmingham this weekend

With a mixture of funk, soul, blues, R&B, and a little rock, Laura Rain and the Caesars describe their genre as "Detroit Music". The band joined hosts Jason Carr and Kim DeGiulio to chat about their music and playing at Vinotecca in Birmingham.

"We perform there on a semi-regular basis," said Rain. "It's one of our favorite places to play."

The group performed their latest release "Pleasure Zone" which is a track that has a little funk and R&B.

Laura Rain and the Caesars are performing Saturday, September 21, at Vinotecca in Birmingham. For more information on the band, go to their Facebook, Instagram, or website.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.