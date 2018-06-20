Jason, Tati catch up with Grammy Award winner Jody Watley

Grammy Award-winning pop and rhythm and blues star Jody Watley joined us in the studio ahead of her appearance at Chene Park along the Detroit Riverfront tonight.

Watley burst onto the scene in 1987 when she won the Grammy for best new artist and, over the years, her music has changed. Since, the early 80's she has done pop, R&B, dance, hip-hop, house music, electronica and now, jazz music.

Jody Watley talked about her new single, which puts a jazz twist on Bob Marley's classic "Waiting in Vain." She said she grew up with jazz and loves all genres of music and that she wanted to do this song. She also said the music video for "Waiting in Vain" is beautiful and includes dancers doing the bossa nova, tango and rumba.

To see the performance from the show, click on the link here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/live-in-the-d/jody-watley-sings-live-in-d.