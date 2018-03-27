Jason Carr's New Kitchen Specialty

Jason ate something at a restaurant that was so good he couldn't get it out of his head. So he tried to figure out how they made it, and he NAILED IT.

Most everyone is familiar with poutine: french fries topped with gravy and cheese curds as the basic version. But while traveling in Washington, D.C. Jason had Lamb poutine for the first time at a restaurant called Ri Ra in Georgetown.

He found out the special ingredient is curry sauce.

The Lamb Poutine is made with:

-Rosemary Infused Lamb cooked on the Skillet

- Wisconsin Cheese Curds

- French Fries Fried in Crisco

-McDonnels Original Curry Sauce