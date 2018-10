Jason Carr has a spot in Wyandotte that serves family cooking with a smile. He brought everyone along to show what's so special about this diner in the city.

Nanna's Kitchen in Wyandotte is a restaurant that has a family diner atmosphere.

One patron said he first visited the restaurant in 1988 and has been meeting people in the community and grabbing a bite to eat there ever since.

Jason said that if you are in Wyandotte, then you need to stop by Nanna's Kitchen and try some of the local grub.