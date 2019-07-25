Jasen Magic creates an illusion for National Wine and Cheese Day

Hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr were joined by Jasen Magic who created a magical experience to celebrate National Wine and Cheese Day.

First, he made the wine appear from his sleeve jacket. Then Jasen made cheese disappear from under his hand- how'd he do that?

Jasen Magic even taught Tati and Jason how to make two wine corks seamlessly pass through each other.

As Tati and Jason struggled to make this trick work, Jasen reminded the hosts that the "Trick is simple but the illusion is amazing."

You can see Jasen Magic and enjoy a magical dinner & a show in the D at Genetti's in Northville. The show is July 26th at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $50 for the show and 7-course Italian homestyle dinner.

