Jason's Cooking What On The Griddle?

Jason has been known to pull out the griddle and cook up hot dogs for us in the Live in the D offices, but today, he really outdid himself.

This is the (soon to be copyrighted and patented) Jason Carr's Chicken Parmesan Hot Dog.

Jason came up with the idea after buying chicken hot dogs from Trader Joes.

Here's how he made it. He started by grilling up a chicken dog and toasting a bun with garlic on his butter-soaked heirloom griddle. Then he put parmesan and mozzarella cheese on the bun and added the hotdog. The finished the delicious creation with Tati's favorite Rao's homemade marinara sauce.

All of us at Live in the D tried the Chicken Parmesan Dog and it was a thing of beauty.

Give it a try and tell us what you think in the comments below.