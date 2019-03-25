Jazz Musicians Steve Davis and Michael Dease share their sound

Jazz musicians Steve Davis and Michael Dease joined us for Music Monday in honor of Steve Davis' participation in Michigan State University's Jazz Artist in Residence Program.

Steve Davis was brought to Michigan State University (MSU) to assist faculty and work with jazz students. The jazz studies department received and endowment from the Michigan State Univeirsty Federal Credit Union which allows for devlopment opportunities such as these.

"We're really fortunate to have an artist like Steve Davis come share his mentorship," said Dease.

Davis and Dease share a deep admiration for one another, jazz music, perfecting their craft and devloping artist around them.

The two played a Steve Davis orginal composition titled, "Grooves Grove,"dedicated to the late Roy Hargrove, one of the shining stars of jazz music.

Davis will perform with the MSU Jazz Orchestra I, led by Rodney Whitaker, at the MSU Fairchild Theatre on Friday, March 29 at 8 p.m.