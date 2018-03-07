Jazz Up Your Diet For National Nutrition Month

March is National nutrition month, a great time to check how nutritious you and your family are eating. A great resource for that is a Registered Dietitian like Tina Miller who was here in the studio today on behalf of our friends at United Dairy Industry of Michigan.

The role of a Dietitian is to help people translate the science of food and nutrition in order to live a healthier lifestyle. Dietitians work in a variety of settings, such as hospitals and community health. Michigan has over 5,000 Registered Dietitians throughout the state.

Miller brought in a few meal ideas to show us, including a strawberry date smoothie, a veggie plate, and a cottage cheese bowl.

Healthy doesn't always have to mean expensive. Frozen and canned produce are also very healthy options to add to your grocery list.

For these recipes and more ideas about proper nutrition, visit the website http://milkmeansmore.org.