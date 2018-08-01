'Jeopardy!' is in the D

Have you ever dreamed of being on one of TV's most popular game shows, like "Jeopardy!"? When you watch the show, sometimes you might ask yourself, "How do they know that?"

"Jeopardy!" is in town, and the show invited some really smart people to audition and Live In The D's Kila Peeples went to tryouts as well to see if she has what it takes.

Some of the producers were in the D hoping to find a few contestants for the show. Peeples joined the audition group by taking an online test, and if you pass the test, you get put into another test. One producer said that they test like crazy for the show.

We also had Sarah Whitcomb Foss, who is a familiar face on the "Jeopardy!" Clue Crew, join Jason and Tati in the studio, and even let them take a swing at playing "Jeopardy!" In the D.

You can see "Jeopardy!" on Local 4, weeknights at 7:30 p.m.