JLF Adventures kicks off summer fun in the water

This article is sponsored by JLF Adventures.

It's the first day of summer and today's weather is perfect for getting out on the water! Our friends at JLF Adventures have just the thing for that. Owner Janice Falzon and her niece Lauren joined Tati Amare to show the newest accessories for their innovative paddle boards.

Paddle boarding is the fastest growing water sport but this is no ordinary paddle board. "New this year we've added kayak accessories to it. So you can either use it like a sit on top kayak and sit on it, or you can use it like a paddle board and stand," Falzon said.

The paddle board comes with a dual action hand pump to assist with the setup. Falzon said, "It inflates on the way up and down. You can inflate this 10-foot-long paddle board in about 5 minutes." There are accessories that also come with the paddle board which fit in a backpack.

This Friday only, the paddle board and accessories are $200 off. You can order on jfladventures.com and shipping is free!