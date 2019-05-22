Jody's 5-Day Dessert Challenge

Summer is near! Which brings BBQ's and celebrations that will probably include sugary desserts. Not to mention warm temperatures that will make for a perfect day at the ice cream parlor. Fitness expert Jody Trierweiler has a challenge to help you make healthier dessert choices. Jody said, "I challenge all of you guys for 5 days to only eat fruit for dessert." That means no cookies, cupcakes, ice cream or cake after you eat a delicious meal.

Jody gave some cool ideas on how to make your healthy desserts more fun and enjoyable. The first one was a watermelon slushie. The slushie included freshly squeezed lemon, mint, and cubed frozen watermelon

The second suggestion was a breakfast banana split with bananas, sugar-free Greek yogurt and granola. A watermelon jello mold with fruit in it was another one of Jody's delectable treat options. This dessert includes unflavored gelatin mixed with a natural sweetener blend. Apple cookies were the last dessert she recommended. Instead of peanut butter, she used Nakee butter along with coconut and organic chocolate chips.

If you would like to learn more about these recipes or find great tips on how to stay fit check out Jody's' Fit Life on Facebook or Instagram.