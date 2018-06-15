John Michael Higgins is playing games

Michael Higgins has starred in movies like "The Break-up,'' "Best in Show," the "Pitch Perfect" franchise and many others. Now he's trying his hand at game show host. He joined us live from Los Angeles to talk about his new show.

The show is called "America Says." and it is a survey show. Higgins says the show will ask America a question and the guest on the show have to guess what America's answer will be. The show is a very fast-paced and funny show. The show is made up of multiple rounds that will allow guest to win money!

Jason Carr asked if Higgins if he thought the hit "Best in Show" was going to turn out as good as it did. He said he had no idea it would be a hit show. "No idea, its an improvised movie, which ive done many of and you just never know." "you don't know whats going to happen you don't know if its any good at all."

'America Says' airs on the Game Show Network.