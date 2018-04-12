Join the Kindness Movement

Have you ever experienced a random act of kindness? Like a neighbor surprising you by shoveling your walk or a stranger holding the door for you? Have you ever surprised someone yourself? There's a campaign by our friends at The Ford Motor Company Fund and the King Center to encourage people to perform fifty acts of service or kindness.

The campaign is to commemorate the message of Doctor Martin Luther King, Junior who was assassinated 50 years ago. They can be simple gestures, but we found they make a big impact on people lives.

Pamela Alexander, the Director of Community Development with our friends The Ford Motor Company Fund joined us in studio to talk about the acts of kindness campaign. She traveled across the country attending events commemorating Dr. King's life and legacy to gain inspiration for this campaign. It included an emotional visit to the Lorraine Motel where Dr. King was assassinated 50 years ago.

As part of this campaign you're being asked to do very simple acts of kindness. Whether it be holding the door for someone or helping a neighbor by mowing their lawn. It doesn't have to be something major. Once you get it in your head you will always be thinking about doing things to help out the people around you. We encourage our viewers to take part in the campaign. Go to ClickOnDetroit.com/MLK50 and tell us what you are doing to be kind to others, or nominate someone, and we will feature people throughout the campaign on the show! We have been taking part of this at the Local 4 studio and trust us, it makes you feel good inside when you help someone else!