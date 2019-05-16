New summer hair trends will add sparkle to your style

Retro hair accessories are trending. Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan invited Katrina Lulgjuraj from Luigi Bruni Salon in Birmingham to show us some of the new looks. Some of the looks include a flower crown, pearl accessories and hairstyle decorated with bejeweled hair clips displaying trendy words. Katrina says, "The worded ones are the new hot thing. If you break up with your boyfriend, if you want to say what's up, whatever you want to do, you can literally express yourself." The last look was inspired by Ashley Graham's costume at the Met Gala.

The hair accessories were not just limited to women. Katrina showed how men can wear headbands this season. They can be worn on the soccer field or even out to a party.

Be cool and practical with your style!