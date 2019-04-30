Josef Newgarden is gearing up for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Joseph Newgarden lives life in the fast lane at more than 200 miles an hour, and this summer he will be racing in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, hoping to hold onto the lead in the NTT Indy Car Series. He joined hosts Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio in the studio to discuss the upcoming Grand Prix.

Newgarden is a driver with team Penske and is the current point leader after 4 races. He is in town as a special guest for the Detroit Grand Prix Kick-Off Party that happened last night in Eastern Market. Joining him at the party were over hundreds of volunteers. Newgarden commented that the volunteers are essential for making the Grand Prix happen.

The Detroit Grand Prix is in its 30th year and will start on May 31st. Newgarden has raced on Belle Isle before saying it is a demanding race because there are two events. However, as he pointed out, that is great for the fans because you will see a race whether you come Saturday or Sunday.

On a more personal note, Newgarden is excited to be planning a wedding with his fiance between the many races he has to compete in. While he is in Detroit he is looking forward to trying his hand at a local sport, fowling, a different version of bowling where you use a football to knock over the pins.

