Jump Into Spring With Some Weekend Plans

Let's take a look on what's happening around the D for the first week in Spring! The 9th Annual Marche Du Nain Rouge gets bigger and bigger every year! Courtney Jo-Dempsey Burkett is a spokesperson for the event and we also had The Nain Rouge join us in studio. Burkett tells us that it's a great family event where everyone is invited to come to Midtown to celebrate and welcome spring. Occasionally in the past the evil spirits that we try to get rid of do show up, but the event helps rid the bad spirits for another year. The event is Sunday, March 25th @ 1PM at Canfield & Second. They also have all kinds of businesses participating like Traffic Jam & Snug and Park Shelton Pizza. For more information, check out their website.

Rich Rice also joined us in studio to tell us about more events happening in the D this weekend.

Tracy Morgan is over at MGM Saturday, March 24th at 8PM. This event is for adults only, tickets start at $62. You won't be allowed to take cell phones, smart watches, cameras or any other recording device into the performance. Over at Little Caesars Arena Sunday, March 25th we have Grammy Award Winner P!nk bringing her Beautiful Drama Tour into Detroit. The show starts at 7:30PM with "The Bleachers" opening up for her. Tickets start at $47.

Looking to jam out to some jazz music? Join our friends at the Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe in Grosse Pointe Friday, March 23 through Saturday, March 24th. Detroit Saxophonist Dave McMurray is performing. He is a member of What Not Was, and has performed with other groups like the B-52's and Kid Rock's band. There is no cover Thursday, March 22nd. However, there is a $15 cover Friday, March 23rd through Saturday, March 24th.

