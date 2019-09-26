Kal Penn talks about 'Sunnyside' on Live in the D

"Sunnyside" is premiering on NBC tonight! Live In The D host Jason Carr got a chance to chat with Kal Penn in New York about the new sitcom. Penn is the co-creator, executive producer, and plays the center character on "Sunnyside".

Penn says he loves the kind of comedy that makes you feel good when you turn off the TV. He likes that comedy has a way of bringing people together, and he hopes that "Sunnyside" impacts people the same way.

"Sunnyside" airs Thursday on Local 4 at 9:30 p.m.

