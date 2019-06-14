Kalahari Resort has a new way to let all your stress drift way!

All week we've been showing you how you can take off to Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky, Ohio for a fun time with the whole family, but you can also get some R&R there as well.

The Kalahari Spa is the perfect place to unwind and treat yourself. They have all the traditional services you would expect at a spa - hair, nails, facials, massages and body treatments - but they have some newer services as well.

For those looking to detox, their halotherapy room may be the place for you. Halotherapy, also known as salt therapy, features a room filled with Himalayan Pink Sea Salt that is also expressed into the air to be inhaled to "detoxify you from the inside out." You recline back in a cozy chair and can read or enjoy the twinkling lights and soft music that is playing.

Another newer way they have to relax is their float experience. This treatment involves a large pod that is filled with body-temperature warm salt water. The solution is so saturated with salt that you cannot help but float as you get in. The pod completely encloses you and has different light and sound options so you can escape the world and float in peace.

"It's probably the most relaxing thing you will ever experience," said Kalahari Spokesperson, Megan Cramer.

They also have Kalahari Spa Junior packages so your little ones can join you to get their hair and makeup or nails done alongside you.

So after a fun day at the waterpark, but before you head back home, kick back and relax at the Kalahari Spa.

