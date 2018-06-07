Keep an eye on this guy

He's one part comedian, one part magician, and quite the entertainer. Jasen Magic joined us again and we had to keep a close eye on him because he is sneaky!

Jason Carr and Tati Amare got to be apart of his tricks Thursday in studio. He is very good at reading minds, he read Tati's mind when she picked the red side of the Rubik's Cube and Jason's mind when he was thinking about a sunshine day!

You can check out more fun tricks at one of Jasen's shows this Friday, June 8th at the Genitti's Theater and it's all going down at 6:30pm! He'll also be in Imlay City for a dinner and magic night Saturday June 9th.

You can call for tickets 248-349-0522