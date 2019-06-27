Keep booze from ruining your diet

This article is sponsored by The WW Group

It's time for those summer barbecues with all kinds of tempting food and drinks. If you're hoping to keep your weight in check or even shed a few pounds, our friends at WW - formerly known as Weight Watchers - advise you to watch the booze. The Corporate Chef of The WW Group, Chef Isabella, came back on the show to give some tips and good recipes that won't ruin waistlines. She said, "Have a plan. If you could, have a drink slowly and then maybe have some water in between."'

One of the first recipes was a mocktail. It included fresh mint, blueberries, lime juice and soda. The second recipe was an alcoholic mocktail with cranberry juice, pineapple juice and tequila. Another tip she gave was to pay attention to wine glasses. "You kind of get lost in a balloon glass. You feel like you've got a little more in a smaller glass. So sometimes have a smaller glass so you feel like you're drinking more."

You can find more recipes on the WW website, 888-3-florine.com