Keep cool this summer with the wet hair look

Hot steamy weather is moving in this weekend and it can mean trouble when it comes to our hair.

But maybe the "wet look" is a solution for you.

Local 4 style editor, Jon Jordan, is here with some great ideas to get the look.

Whether you have long, wavy hair or it's short and straight, Jon says there is a great go-to look when your hair is wet that can look good for almost any occasion.

Jon brought in Amy Scicluna from Luigi Bruni salon in Birmingham to show us how to get a cool wet look and what products can help achieve it. She even showed how guys can work with the look.