Keep the bugs off your pets this spring with help from the Michigan Humane Society

Your pets are probably ready for spring weather just like we are, but there could be something bugging them out in the yard. Anna Chrisman from the Michigan Humane Society joined Jason Carr and Tati Amare to explain how to protect pets from little critters this season.

Flowers and plants will be flourishing this season, and so will fleas and ticks. These bugs are not just a nuisance to our pets but also could be harmful to their health. Chrisman says infestation prevention is key when keeping fleas and ticks off pets, over-the-counter products can be ineffective or even harmful to your pet if misused. She also said a prescription for flea and tick products from your pet's doctor offers the most convenient, effective and safest options; be sure to consult with your veterinarian before beginning a flea prevention or treatment program.

Chrisman also brought in another pet looking to find its forever home. Sunny is a three-month-old pit bull mix. She is active, loves to play and run, but will then cuddle with you after. Missy, the spunky adult cat featured last week, is still seeking her forever home.

Our friend Mike Morse and The Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts our pets featured on the show.

For more information on protecting pets from fleas and ticks, adopting Sunny or Missy, and all the other pets that the Michigan Humane Society has available visit michiganhumane.org or call (866)m-humane.

