Keep your pets warm, cozy this winter with help from Premier Pets Supply

The cold season is here, and we want to help keep your pets safe and warm. Our friends at Premier Pet Supply have great ways to protect them as winter settles in. Owner Mike Palmer and Brandon Thorne, from the Novi location, stopped by to talk to Jason Carr about taking care of pets in the cold.

Palmer started by wishing all of the pets and owners who celebrate it, a happy Hanukkah! He said there are lots of toys and treats that would be great gifts for pets, including a dreidel stuffed with gefilte fish. To protect pets from the dry air, fatty oils made from salmon, hemp seed and coconut are available to put on their coats.

Specialty balms protect paw pads and noses from the cold. Snout butter keeps noses from cracking and bleeding, just like human skin does. Palmer also says the stores carry Musher's Secret, a wax that protects paw pads from ice and salt. The stores also have paw boots to put on pets, one of their best-sellers.

For cats that may stay outside or if you care for stray cats, a heated outdoor kitty house is available to make sure they are warm as the temperatures drop.

To learn more about what the stores offer and see their specials this month, you can find one of their four Premier Pet Supply locations in Beverly Hills, Rochester Hills, Novi and Livonia. To find the one nearest you, visit premierpetsupply.com.