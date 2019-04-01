Kick off your birthday celebration with free stuff from places in metro Detroit

We should all look forward to our birthdays - the cake, the singing. But did you know you can get some cool things to celebrate your special day, and they are free? Here are a few places around town that offer great ways to celebrate your birthday.

If you are looking for something to do that's a little different than going out to eat, you might want to check out Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle in Royal Oak. If it's a non-special engagement or special guest at the venue, then you can get four free admissions to the 7:15 p.m. show on the Friday of your birthday week. If there is a special engagement, it is switched to the next Friday. To get free tickets, call for reservations and let the operator know that it is your birthday. When you arrive, show your ID at the ticket booth and you're on your way to a free show.

Free food is always a great thing, especially on your birthday. What better way to celebrate than with free pizza from Michigan's own Buddy's Pizza? You can get a four square cheese pizza after signing up for the Buddy's E-mail Club. The pizzeria has been doing this for many years as a way to say thank you to their many loyal fans.

Pamper your car by heading to Jax Kar Wash for a free wash! Sign up for the rewards program and get a free, full-service car wash, including the interior. Not only can you get free gifts from Jax, Buddy's and Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle, but there are a bunch of other places that offer free stuff on your birthday. Which one is your favorite?