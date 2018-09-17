Kicking off National Cheeseburger Day with Lov-A Burger in Chesterfield Township

National Cheeseburger Day is Tuesday, Sept. 18, and Live In The D wanted to kick off the cheesy celebration by checking out a place that is all about the burger. Cheese is essential to creating the perfect burger at Lov-A Burger in Chesterfield Township.

Co-owner Andy Faour stopped by Live In The D with burgers for Jason Carr and Tati Amare to try. When asked what makes a great cheeseburger, Faour said having the right seasonings on the burger, the right temperature and being consistent are key factors.

Lov-A Burger ended up fourth in our Vote 4 the Best Guide and offers everything from traditional burgers and specialty sandwiches to vegan/vegetarian options.

Lov-A Burger is located 49660 Gratiot Ave, New Baltimore, MI 48051