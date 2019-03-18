Kickstart spring cleaning in your home with We Cleanout Everything

Got a messy dilemma like piles of stuff in the garage, basement or the entire house? You might want to call our friends at We Cleanout Everything. Jeff and Howard Lazar are co-owners and brought one of their trucks to the Local 4 plaza to show Jason Carr what the company does.

When asked what type of things are cleaned out this time of year, Lazar said the cleanout includes anything from lawn items, and construction debris, to annual spring cleaning in multiple parts of the house. The company tries to stay away from hazardous materials because it costs more to get rid of and additional fees will be added to the customer's bill.

The company is based in Livonia, but will go to almost anywhere in the state. The company focuses on metals, manufacturing, and demolition clean-up. Live in the D and We Cleanout Everything are teaming together to find the messiest garage in Metro Detroit, Take a picture of your garage, and state why you should win. The prize is valued at $1,800; go to the Live in the D facebook page or the Contests page at clickondetroit.com to enter to win.

To learn more about We Cleanout Everything and to get an estimate, visit the company's website www.wecleanouteverything.com or call 877-WE-BUY-SCRAP.

This segment was sponsored by We Cleanout Everything