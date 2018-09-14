Kidpreneurs in the D!

On Live in the D we love highlighting and supporting kids and young people doing all the right things. Friday live in studio we had a group kid entrepreneurs or kidpreneurs.

Katelyn Monroe, 17, owner of Shea Butter Essentials, talked to Tati Amare about some of her products. Shea Butter Essentials is an all-natural homemade body butter line that Monroe started last year as part of a school project. She said it allows her to be creative and she just really enjoys beauty products and figured she would make her own.

Next was Genesis Clark, who is 12 years old and CEO of Pretty Things by Genesis. She decided to make tutus and arts and crafts because she was bullied in middle school and it was a way to take her mind off of it. She said she wishes to inspire girls to be a leader and not a follower.

Last but not least was 8-year-old Bailey Cochran, owner of Be Balm, who was in studio to discuss her variety of products. She said she created the lip balm line because she never had any lip balm or lip stick on her so she created her own. She wants to give the message to all girls to be bold, be brave, be beautiful and be you all the time.

After the girls showed their products, Tati was joined by Natasha Lee Maxwell, CEO of Make Your Dreams Come True. She is hosting an event on Saturday at the Roseville Recreation Center. There will be 17 kidpreneurs hosting workshops and selling their products.