Kierra Sheard chats about her new song

Kierra "Kiki" Sheard graced the Live in the D studio to chat with hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr. Sheard is a Grammy nominated gospel singer, fashion designer, and radio host.

Sheard talked about her new song "Don't Judge Me." The song encourages women in faith to continue to have fun and not worry about being judged.

The Detroit native also said in September, she will have a live recording with her new song and others that will be featured on a new album next year.

In addition to all this, the Clark sisters have a movie coming out where Kierra will play her mother, Karen Clark Sheard.

You can get Kierra Sheard's new song on Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, and all digital platforms.

