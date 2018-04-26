Kim Coles in the D!

You've seen her on TV and fell in love with her as Synclaire on the hit show "Living Single"! Actress, comedian, and TV Host Kim Coles joined us in studio!

Coles is in Detroit for the Great Lakes Women's Business Council Annual Award Celebration! This organization celebrates women in entrepreneurship and the companies that support them.

They also talked about "Living Single" it's been 20 years since the show finale, but it still resonates with previous viewers and new viewers.

The actress is also doing a "Choosing You: 7 Day Challenge" Coles mentioned that she is very passionate about people and their stories and she wants everyone to be living their best lives! The acronym for this challenge is: "Yielding to your purpose, overcoming obstacles, and upgrading your life!"

It's a 7 day FREE challenge that you can find on Kim Coles Facebook page at "RealKimColes"