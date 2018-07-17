Kristin Chenoweth talks about her role on "Trial & Error: Lady Killer"

Tony and Emmy Award winner, known for her amazing talent on stage and in front of the camera, cast of the hit show "Trail and Error: Lady Killer" for its second season, Kristin Chenoweth joined us live from New York on Tuesday.

The talented Chenoweth is naturally drawn to comedic roles and she plays Lavinia Peck-Foster in the show. Lavinia is the first lady in East Peck and is beloved in her hometown. She went through a lot of hard trials during childhood which shaped her character in adulthood. Chenoweth said that's one of the things that makes the show comical. "I look at comedy as like, what makes them, what makes comedies? Usually it is tragedy sped up. I looked at Lavinia's life and what makes her sad and then, I just went with that", said Chenoweth. "There is so much laughter to be had in the show. I can't believe I am playing a woman that is on trial for murdering her husband."

Chenoweth is alo know for her amazing singing voice. "Live In The D"'s Tati Amare asked if we would be able to hear her sing at any point during the show, Chenoweth said you can expect to hear a little bit of singing coming from Lavinia.

"Trail and Error: Lady Killer" premieres this Thursday, July 19th at 9pm on Local 4.